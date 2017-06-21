NY Legislature set to adjourn, with no deal on NYC schools

New York lawmakers prepared to end their 2017 session and leave Albany on Wednesday evening — without a deal to extend Mayor Bill de Blasio's control of New York City schools.
If they don't reach an agreement on the renewal of the policy, lawmakers predicted they would return later this summer to try again. Negotiations went late into the night as top lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo worked to resolve the stalemate.
"They're still talking," said Deputy Senate Majority Leader John DeFrancisco, R-Syracuse. "Hope springs eternal. Maybe we can get everything done before we leave today."
Though top lawmakers agree on the benefits of mayoral control, they remain at odds about Republican proposals to link an extension to charter schools. Republican Senate Leader John Flanagan, of Long Island, wants to raise the cap on the number of charters allowed in the city, but Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, of the Bronx, has so far refused to include the charter cap in the negotiations over mayoral control.
"I'm not negotiating anymore," Heastie told reporters Wednesday.
Mayoral control of schools in New York City was first implemented in 2002 under Republican Mayor Michael Bloomberg, but will expire June 30 unless lawmakers again renew it. Top lawmakers from both parties favor the extension but Republicans won't support it unless Democrats agree to raise a cap on the number of charter schools in New York City. Last year, lawmakers extended the policy for a single year.
If mayoral control were to lapse, control of city schools would revert to a single board of education and many local districts. The city estimates that could create $1.6 billion in added administrative costs over 10 years. Supporters of mayoral control say it has led to higher academic performance and programs such as universal pre-kindergarten.
"They're certainly taking this one down to the wire," de Blasio said on WCBS 880 on Wednesday. "If Albany doesn't get this done there's going to be a lot of angry people in the city."
