National Politics

June 20, 2017 2:09 AM

New Mexico court upholds convictions in Hobbs murder case

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico's highest court has affirmed the convictions and sentence of a teenager who killed an 83-year-old woman while she slept.

Juan Rivas was accused in 2011 of stabbing the woman with a kitchen knife and a stick after breaking into her Hobbs home.

According to court documents, he told police he laughed while he attacked Clara Alvarez.

Rivas stole the woman's car and ended up returning to her home multiple times over the next two days and enlisted the help of others to dispose of her body.

Rivas was eventually convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

The court found that Rivas knowingly and voluntarily waived his rights during his initial interview with police in which he confessed but that a lower court erred in admitting statements from a subsequent interview.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Energy Northwest's nuclear fuel shuffle

Energy Northwest's nuclear fuel shuffle 0:59

Energy Northwest's nuclear fuel shuffle
A machete-wielding Florida homeowner faces off with armed robbers 1:14

A machete-wielding Florida homeowner faces off with armed robbers
Crews prepare to recover victim of fatal wreck after car plunges down I-82 embankment 0:39

Crews prepare to recover victim of fatal wreck after car plunges down I-82 embankment

View More Video