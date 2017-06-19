National Politics

June 19, 2017 9:23 PM

Rhode Island state senator apologizes for angry exchange

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A Rhode Island state senator has apologized for yelling at a man who was testifying at a legislative hearing.

Sen. Stephen Archambault, a Smithfield Democrat, tells WPRO-AM (http://bit.ly/2sJN1J0 ) he "overreacted" during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week.

The angry exchange happened during testimony by Terry Gorman, executive director of Rhode Islanders for Immigration Law Enforcement. Gorman was speaking against legislation that would have granted special driver's licenses to immigrants living in the country illegally.

Gorman paused to ask why Archambault and other senators on the committee appeared to be laughing during Gorman's testimony. Archambault retorted that what he was saying to fellow senators was "my business."

Archambault told the radio station Monday: "For my tone I apologize."

