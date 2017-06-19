Alaska on course for statewide shutdown

The Alaska Legislature remains on pace for a statewide government shutdown.
The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2tjEfiu ) lawmakers are set Monday to renew discussions they hope will bridge the gap between the House and Senate.
Gov. Bill Walker says he is confident the Legislature can avert an economically catastrophic shutdown.
Officials' top priority during the special session is the state operating budget.
Walker says he has not changed his mind about the need for new revenue to erase a $2.7 billion annual deficit, but the state has enough savings to cover that deficit for one year without significant consequences.
The Senate Majority agrees with Walker's approach, while the House Majority appears to be standing firm in its requests for a plan that addresses both Alaska's long-term deficit and the government shutdown.
