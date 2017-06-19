National Politics

June 19, 2017 5:13 AM

Man convicted in large North Dakota heroin bust loses appeal

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

An Arizona man convicted in one of North Dakota's largest heroin busts has lost an appeal.

A jury in October 2015 convicted Charles Ahumada, of Tucson, Arizona, of possessing drugs and intending to distribute them. Authorities say he was in a car pulled over on Interstate 94 near Bismarck in December 2014 that had 4 ½ pounds of heroin valued at $2.5 million hidden in the trunk.

Ahumada appealed to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He challenged a judge's denial of his request to suppress evidence and argued there was not enough evidence to support his conviction on one of the drug counts.

A three-judge panel of the appeals court recently rejected both of those arguments.

