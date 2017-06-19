Man convicted in large North Dakota heroin bust loses appeal

An Arizona man convicted in one of North Dakota's largest heroin busts has lost an appeal.
A jury in October 2015 convicted Charles Ahumada, of Tucson, Arizona, of possessing drugs and intending to distribute them. Authorities say he was in a car pulled over on Interstate 94 near Bismarck in December 2014 that had 4 ½ pounds of heroin valued at $2.5 million hidden in the trunk.
Ahumada appealed to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He challenged a judge's denial of his request to suppress evidence and argued there was not enough evidence to support his conviction on one of the drug counts.
A three-judge panel of the appeals court recently rejected both of those arguments.
