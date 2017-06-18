Closing arguments in ex-police officer's murder retrial

Ray Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, testifies on the seventh day of his retrial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz's courtroom Friday, June 16, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with murdering Sam DuBose during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015. Tensing's lawyer, Stew Mathews, has said Tensing fired a single shot.
Terina Allen, Sam DuBose's sister, listens to Ray Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, testify on the seventh day of his retrial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz's courtroom Friday, June 16, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing, the former University of Cincinnati police officer, is charged with murdering Sam DuBose during a routine traffic stop on July 19, 2015. Tensing's lawyer, Stew Mathews, has said Tensing fired a single shot.
Former University of Cincinnati police officer Raymond Tensing, left, listens to James Scanlon,
not seen) testify during his retrial Friday, June 16, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop.
Former University of Cincinnati police officer Raymond Tensing, left, talks to his father, Paul Tensing, at his retrial Friday, June 16, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop.
James Scanlon, use of force expert, testifies during Former University of Cincinnati police officer Raymond Tensing's retrial Friday, June 16, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop.
Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Seth Tieger listens to James Scanlon,
not seen) use of force expert, testify during Former University of Cincinnati police officer Raymond Tensing's retrial Friday, June 16, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop.
