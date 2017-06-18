Date set for guilty plea for Ohio man linked to extremists

FILE – This undated photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Columbus, Ohio, shows Aaron Travis Daniels, who is accused of trying to travel to Libya to join the Islamic State group. A federal court document filed Thursday, June 15, 2017, says Daniels will plead guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Daniels could face a 20-year prison sentence under the plea deal. Franklin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)