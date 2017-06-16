National Politics

June 16, 2017 5:06 PM

Vote discrepancy leads to Homer election count delay

The Associated Press
HOMER, Alaska

The count of outstanding ballots in the Homer recall election of three city council members was delayed Friday after city officials found an 18-vote difference between the number of ballots cast and the number counted.

The Homer News reports (http://bit.ly/2saNmDK) the canvass board is recounting votes cast in two precincts before turning its attention to about 850 outstanding ballots. That process might not be completed until Saturday.

The recall election was held after some residents were upset after the three sponsored a resolution promoting inclusivity after President Donald Trump's election. A revised version that the council voted on did not mention Trump, and it failed.

All three council members had narrow leads to keep their seats after Tuesday's election.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

An honest review of Long John Silver's new deep-fried Twinkie

An honest review of Long John Silver's new deep-fried Twinkie 1:35

An honest review of Long John Silver's new deep-fried Twinkie

Pies fly at Maya Angelou Elementary end of year assembly 0:44

Pies fly at Maya Angelou Elementary end of year assembly
Left Lane Campers_June 2017 1:23

Left Lane Campers_June 2017

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos