Vote discrepancy leads to Homer election count delay

The count of outstanding ballots in the Homer recall election of three city council members was delayed Friday after city officials found an 18-vote difference between the number of ballots cast and the number counted.
The Homer News reports (http://bit.ly/2saNmDK) the canvass board is recounting votes cast in two precincts before turning its attention to about 850 outstanding ballots. That process might not be completed until Saturday.
The recall election was held after some residents were upset after the three sponsored a resolution promoting inclusivity after President Donald Trump's election. A revised version that the council voted on did not mention Trump, and it failed.
All three council members had narrow leads to keep their seats after Tuesday's election.
