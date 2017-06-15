APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go to Afghanistan

FILE - In this April 22, 2017, file photo, an Afghan national Army stands guard at a checkpoint in the Kabul-Jalalabad highway on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. The Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, a Trump administration official said June 15, hoping to break a stalemate in a war that has now passed to a third U.S. commander-in-chief. The deployment will be the largest of American manpower under Donald Trump’s young presidency. Rahmat Gul, File AP Photo