A Capitol Hill Police officer walks past an automobile with the driver's window damaged at the scene of a shooting in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot at a Congressional baseball practice. Cliff Owen AP Photo

National Politics

June 14, 2017 8:26 AM

Giffords: 'Heart' with ex-colleagues, others after shooting

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords says her heart is with her former colleagues, their families and staff and the Capitol Police following a shooting at a congressional baseball practice outside Washington.

She also says in a Twitter post that Capitol Police are "public servants and heroes today and every day."

Giffords was shot in the head at a meet-and-greet event outside a grocery store in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011.

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake was among those participating in the baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, but not wounded.

Flake, a fellow-representative and friend of Giffords when she was shot, raced from metro Phoenix to the Tucson hospital where she was in surgery.

