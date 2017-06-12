National Politics

June 12, 2017 12:08 AM

Marker to honor couple who fought interracial marriage ban

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

A landmark Supreme Court ruling that struck down laws banning interracial marriage is being celebrated in Virginia 50 years later.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe and other officials will dedicate a historical marker Monday commemorating the 1967 ruling and the Virginia couple behind the case.

Richard and Mildred Loving were thrown into jail in 1958 for violating the Virginia's prohibition on interracial marriage. They fought the law to the U.S. Supreme Court, which struck down Virginia's law and similar ones in about one-third of the states.

The historical marker is being placed alongside the Richmond building that once housed the Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, which ruled against the Lovings before their U.S. Supreme Court victory.

Mildred Loving died in 2008. Her husband was killed by a drunk driver in 1975.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a hike along Falls Creek Falls

Take a hike along Falls Creek Falls 2:01

Take a hike along Falls Creek Falls
Kennewick man takes part in UW graduation ceremony 54 years later 0:45

Kennewick man takes part in UW graduation ceremony 54 years later
New spiritual store opens in Richland 0:56

New spiritual store opens in Richland

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos