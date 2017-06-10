National Politics

June 10, 2017 10:52 AM

1 man shot dead by Colorado police in gunfire exchange

The Associated Press
LOVELAND, Colo.

Police in northern Colorado shot and killed a man after they say he fired a weapon at officers.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2sf4dqi ) that the shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in Loveland.

A press release from Loveland Police Department provided no details about the age or identity of the victim or the names of the officers involved.

Loveland Police spokesman Sgt. Jeff Pyle says multiple officers returned gunfire, striking the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

No other people were injured.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

New spiritual store opens in Richland

New spiritual store opens in Richland 0:56

New spiritual store opens in Richland
First annual George and Pat Jones Community Service Day 0:51

First annual George and Pat Jones Community Service Day
Richland Regatta 2017 at Howard Amon Park 0:43

Richland Regatta 2017 at Howard Amon Park

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos