1 man shot dead by Colorado police in gunfire exchange

Police in northern Colorado shot and killed a man after they say he fired a weapon at officers.
The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2sf4dqi ) that the shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in Loveland.
A press release from Loveland Police Department provided no details about the age or identity of the victim or the names of the officers involved.
Loveland Police spokesman Sgt. Jeff Pyle says multiple officers returned gunfire, striking the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
No other people were injured.
