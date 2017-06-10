National Politics

June 10, 2017 7:50 AM

Chicago alderman's defense wants some evidence tossed

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

A lawyer for a Chicago alderman alleges that federal agents went too far in their surveillance tactics in a corruption investigation and that they may have violated the Democrat's constitutional rights.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2rf1IyZ ) that a motion filed Friday on Willie Cochran's behalf says investigators partly relied on post-9/11 laws targeting would-be terrorists to access Cochran's communications.

Thomas Durkin told the Sun-Times that investigators used "a very controversial method of obtaining electronic records" that he said may have violated protections against unreasonable searches.

Cochran pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including bribery and extortion. Prosecutors allege Cochran extorted money from a store owner and pilfered funds from an activities fund to pay for gambling and his daughter's college tuition.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Lucroy credits Cashner for Rangers' win

Lucroy credits Cashner for Rangers' win 1:50

Lucroy credits Cashner for Rangers' win
New spiritual store opens in Richland 0:56

New spiritual store opens in Richland
First annual George and Pat Jones Community Service Day 0:51

First annual George and Pat Jones Community Service Day

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos