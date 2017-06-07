National Politics

Charlottesville considering bow hunt to curb deer population

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

Some Charlottesville property owners may soon be able to use a bow and arrow to hunt deer on their land.

The Daily Progress reports (http://bit.ly/2rITl0v ) that the Charlottesville City Council is finalizing a proposal to allow people who own more than a half-acre of land to get a bow-hunt permit during urban archery season in March and September.

The city is looking at ways to cut down on the deer population due to concerns about the animals damaging property and endangering people on roadways.

The newspaper reports that the ordinance will be presented to the council in July for approval. Officials say if the proposal is approved this summer, land owners can apply for a permit for the next urban archery season in September.

