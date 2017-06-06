Stats show increase in fatal workplace shootings

Government statistics show that fatal workplace shootings are increasing, and experts say revenge is often the motive.
The most recent records by the Bureau of Labor Statistics show workplace homicides rose by 2 percent to 417 cases in 2015. Shootings increased by 15 percent during that period. The 354 shootings in 2015 represent the first increase since 2012.
Experts say identifying people with "concerning behavior" is key. An official with the security firm Hillard Heintze, Matthew W. Doherty, says that means setting up an "interdisciplinary threat assessment team." The idea is to look at and perhaps track workers who had been terminated or suspended.
Authorities in Orlando, Florida, say an employee fired from an awning factory returned Monday and shot to death five people before killing himself.
