Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene where the scene where multiple people were killed in a shooting at a business in Orlando, Monday, June 5, 2017.
Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene where the scene where multiple people were killed in a shooting at a business in Orlando, Monday, June 5, 2017. Orlando Sentinel via AP Jacob Langston
Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene where the scene where multiple people were killed in a shooting at a business in Orlando, Monday, June 5, 2017. Orlando Sentinel via AP Jacob Langston

National Politics

June 06, 2017 12:12 AM

Stats show increase in fatal workplace shootings

By LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Government statistics show that fatal workplace shootings are increasing, and experts say revenge is often the motive.

The most recent records by the Bureau of Labor Statistics show workplace homicides rose by 2 percent to 417 cases in 2015. Shootings increased by 15 percent during that period. The 354 shootings in 2015 represent the first increase since 2012.

Experts say identifying people with "concerning behavior" is key. An official with the security firm Hillard Heintze, Matthew W. Doherty, says that means setting up an "interdisciplinary threat assessment team." The idea is to look at and perhaps track workers who had been terminated or suspended.

Authorities in Orlando, Florida, say an employee fired from an awning factory returned Monday and shot to death five people before killing himself.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

'Dumbphones' are making a resurgence

'Dumbphones' are making a resurgence 1:28

'Dumbphones' are making a resurgence
Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy 0:23

Irish nun and policeman challenge each other to soccer game of keep-uppy
Suspicious fire in fenced storage lot at Pasco Griggs 0:37

Suspicious fire in fenced storage lot at Pasco Griggs

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos