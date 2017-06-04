State officials ask for public to help track wild turkeys

The state is asking for the public's help in tracking the state's wild turkey population.
The state Department of Environmental Management is providing a form on its website , which can be submitted when anyone sees a wild turkey hen or young turkeys, known as poults.
It's evaluating the state's wild turkey population, which is estimated at about 3,000.
DEM says information gathered from the public is helpful in determining the number of poults that survive after common causes of mortality, such as predators, weather and road kill, are taken into account.
It receives hundreds of brood reports annually. Reports can also be made by calling DEM.
A wild turkey restoration project ran from 1980 to 1996.
Birds were released in Exeter, Burrillville, Little Compton, West Greenwich, Foster, Scituate and Tiverton.
