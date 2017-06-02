FILE - In this May 9, 2017, file photo, state Sen. Mark Green, R-Ashland City, casts a vote during a Senate session in Nashville, Tenn. Green said on Monday, May 30, 2017 that he has made up his mind about whether he will re-join the Tennessee's governor's race, but won't announce his decision until later.
FILE - In this May 9, 2017, file photo, state Sen. Mark Green, R-Ashland City, casts a vote during a Senate session in Nashville, Tenn. Green said on Monday, May 30, 2017 that he has made up his mind about whether he will re-join the Tennessee's governor's race, but won't announce his decision until later. Mark Humphrey, file AP Photo
FILE - In this May 9, 2017, file photo, state Sen. Mark Green, R-Ashland City, casts a vote during a Senate session in Nashville, Tenn. Green said on Monday, May 30, 2017 that he has made up his mind about whether he will re-join the Tennessee's governor's race, but won't announce his decision until later. Mark Humphrey, file AP Photo

National Politics

June 02, 2017 12:18 PM

Green drops gubernatorial bid after failed Trump nomination

By ERIK SCHELZIG Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Republican state Sen. Mark Green says he will not resume his bid for Tennessee governor after withdrawing from consideration for President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary.

The Ashland City physician in a statement Friday acknowledged the difficult prospect of winning in what is expected to be a crowded Republican field to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam.

Green said he will remain in the state Senate while turning his attention to serving in what he called a "higher capacity" in Washington.

He did not elaborate on whether he would seek to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Bob Corker or Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn next year.

Green dropped his bid for Army secretary last month amid bipartisan criticism about his past comments on LGBT issues and Muslims.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

VIDEO: Jimmy Shane returns to the Tri-Cities

VIDEO: Jimmy Shane returns to the Tri-Cities 2:08

VIDEO: Jimmy Shane returns to the Tri-Cities
Thieves caught on camera stealing sex toys and condoms from Las Vegas warehouse 0:23

Thieves caught on camera stealing sex toys and condoms from Las Vegas warehouse
Take a look at repairs on the Oroville Dam spillway 2:25

Take a look at repairs on the Oroville Dam spillway

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos