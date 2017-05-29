National Politics

May 29, 2017 6:18 PM

Bill seeks thorough training, inspections at Nevada daycares

The Associated Press
CARSON CITY, Nev.

Nevada lawmakers are considering extending lengthy training requirements to small, unlicensed child care facilities.

A proposal scheduled to be heard this week would mandate that anyone who works at a daycare of four or fewer children go through 24 hours of training every year.

There would be no enforcement of the training requirement at small daycares.

Child care facilities with five or more children must receive state licensure and comply with training, safety and oversight requirements. They are subject to annual inspections.

The measure from Sen. Joyce Woodhouse would make those inspections more thorough — covering the health, safety and welfare of children, not just the facility's sanitation.

It would also require state health officials to include serious drug crimes and convictions of driving under the influence in their background checks of daycare employees.

