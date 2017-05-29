Sheriff's office: Child drowns in backyard pool during party

A 5-year-old girl drowned in a backyard pool during a holiday weekend party in Florida.
Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter told the Sun Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2sdCwKm ) the girl was with her family at the party Sunday afternoon at a North Lauderdale home.
Carter says an adult found the girl in the pool around 5 p.m. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Additional details were not immediately available. Homicide detectives with the sheriff's office were investigating.
