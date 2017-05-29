National Politics

May 29, 2017 7:43 AM

Sheriff's office: Child drowns in backyard pool during party

The Associated Press
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla.

A 5-year-old girl drowned in a backyard pool during a holiday weekend party in Florida.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter told the Sun Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2sdCwKm ) the girl was with her family at the party Sunday afternoon at a North Lauderdale home.

Carter says an adult found the girl in the pool around 5 p.m. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Additional details were not immediately available. Homicide detectives with the sheriff's office were investigating.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

VIDEO: Southridge Suns reflect on season

VIDEO: Southridge Suns reflect on season 2:25

VIDEO: Southridge Suns reflect on season
Highlights from the 2A/3A/4A state track championships in Tacoma 0:42

Highlights from the 2A/3A/4A state track championships in Tacoma
Hanford's Joe Gauthier talks about his performance at state and his senior season 0:55

Hanford's Joe Gauthier talks about his performance at state and his senior season

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos