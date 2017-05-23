National Politics

May 23, 2017 9:14 PM

Vermont governor to announce marijuana decision on legal pot

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is going to announce his decision on whether he will allow the state to become the ninth in the country, along with the District of Colombia, to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

Wednesday is the deadline for Scott to make a decision about the fate of the bill after it was formally delivered to his office last week by the Legislature.

Scott's office says the Republican governor will agree to sign the bill into law or veto it, he will not allow it to become law without his signature.

The governor has said he's not philosophically opposed to marijuana legalization, but he has concerns about safety.

Under the legislation, small amounts of marijuana would be legal to possess and grow for anyone over age 21.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

West Richland dedicates new Municipal Services Facility

West Richland dedicates new Municipal Services Facility 1:02

West Richland dedicates new Municipal Services Facility
Woman turns candy wrappers into a dress 1:05

Woman turns candy wrappers into a dress
Why it's okay to not understand contemporary art 1:28

Why it's okay to not understand contemporary art

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos