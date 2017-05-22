National Politics

May 22, 2017 9:08 AM

Governor recognizes Nebraska students with top test scores

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

Gov. Pete Ricketts is urging Nebraska's top student test-takers to stay in the state for college or return to build their careers.

Ricketts on Monday recognized 16 high school seniors who achieved a top score of 36 on the ACT and one who scored a perfect 1600 on the SAT. About half of the students plan to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Nearly all of the students plan on majoring in engineering, math or science fields. Ricketts says they will be able to contribute to tech businesses in Nebraska or start their own.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water

Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water 1:33

Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water
Donald Sorenson's Vintage Tri-Cities 0:55

Donald Sorenson's Vintage Tri-Cities
Kamiakin loses a heartbreaker to Snohomish 1:40

Kamiakin loses a heartbreaker to Snohomish

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos