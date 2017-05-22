National Politics

May 22, 2017 7:39 AM

Attorney general investigating police shooting of Maine man

The Associated Press
BELGRADE, Maine

The Maine Office of the Attorney General is investigating a shooting in which police say a 65-year-old man died when they fired back at him during an exchange of gunfire.

The attorney general's office says Roger Bubar died during the shooting at his Belgrade home. The office also says his son, 40-year-old Scott Bubar, is recovering the in the hospital from a gunshot wound.

The incident took place on Saturday during the early morning hours. Police say a sergeant shot back when fired upon outside Bubar's residence. Police were responding to a disturbance call at the home.

Police said on Saturday that no officers were hurt. The attorney general's office investigates when an officer discharges a gun.

