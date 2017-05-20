National Politics

Badge officially retired for fallen Ohio officer

CLEVELAND

Cleveland police have retired the badge of an officer who was fatally struck on a freeway while setting down flares.

Several family members gathered to honor David Fahey Jr. during a ceremony earlier this week. Fahey's brother is an active Cleveland police officer, and both his mother and father worked in the department.

Jackie Ketterer says she received a letter from President Donald Trump offering condolences for the death of her son.

Fahey inherited his badge from his stepfather. His badge is the 116th added to a fallen officer memorial case.

The officer was assisting at a crash scene on Interstate 90 when he was struck by a car in January.

The driver was eventually arrested is facing charges for aggravated vehicular homicide and fleeing the scene of an accident.

