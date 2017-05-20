National Politics

May 20, 2017 7:26 AM

Make-A-Wish sends 11-year-old to Cuba

The Associated Press
JERSEY CITY, N.J.

Make-A-Wish New Jersey has surprised an 11-year-old lymphoma patient with a trip to Cuba.

NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2rAevh7 ) reports Tyler Machado thought he was heading to the doctor's office Friday morning. But he instead was greeted with a red carpet leading to a stretch limousine.

Tyler is the first child from the United States to go to Cuba through Make-A-Wish since the travel ban was lifted under the Obama administration.

Tyler's mother says her son is a "family person" who has always wanted to go to Cuba to meet his grandparents. Her son said he was "happy" before heading out on his six-day trip.

The communications director for Make-A-Wish says the foundation is working on trips to Cuba for other children throughout the U.S.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from the 4A regional track meet

Highlights from the 4A regional track meet 0:36

Highlights from the 4A regional track meet
VIDEO: Jason Gesser, Ernie Kent talk at Tri-City Cougar Tailgate 1:55

VIDEO: Jason Gesser, Ernie Kent talk at Tri-City Cougar Tailgate
What you need to know about the Trump/Comey saga 1:37

What you need to know about the Trump/Comey saga

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos