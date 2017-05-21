ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, MAY 22, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Shawnee Mission East High School seniors from left, Katie Kuhlman, Katherine Crossette, Natalie Roth, Hannah Breckenridge, Kendall Dunbar, Ireland Hague and Brena Levy stand for a photo in front of their campus in Prairie Village, Kan., on May 15, 2017. The friends organized a campaign to wear black clothing to class in hopes of drawing attention to the issue of school sexual assault after girl reported being attacked by a male student in a bathroom the previous fall.
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, MAY 22, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Shawnee Mission East High School seniors from left, Katie Kuhlman, Katherine Crossette, Natalie Roth, Hannah Breckenridge, Kendall Dunbar, Ireland Hague and Brena Levy stand for a photo in front of their campus in Prairie Village, Kan., on May 15, 2017. The friends organized a campaign to wear black clothing to class in hopes of drawing attention to the issue of school sexual assault after girl reported being attacked by a male student in a bathroom the previous fall. Charlie Riedel AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, MAY 22, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Shawnee Mission East High School seniors from left, Katie Kuhlman, Katherine Crossette, Natalie Roth, Hannah Breckenridge, Kendall Dunbar, Ireland Hague and Brena Levy stand for a photo in front of their campus in Prairie Village, Kan., on May 15, 2017. The friends organized a campaign to wear black clothing to class in hopes of drawing attention to the issue of school sexual assault after girl reported being attacked by a male student in a bathroom the previous fall. Charlie Riedel AP Photo

National Politics

May 21, 2017 9:06 PM

Growing grassroots movements confronting school sex assault

By JUSTIN PRITCHARD, GILLIAN FLACCUS and REESE DUNKLIN Associated Press
FOREST GROVE, Ore.

Educators and students in parts of the U.S. are working to combat an issue many grade and secondary schools have avoided: sexual assault.

These grassroots efforts include student activism and novel programs to intervene with sexually aggressive students.

In Oregon, two districts found inappropriate behavior was more prevalent than they realized. Now the districts quietly monitor and counsel kids who act out and ask parents for help to understand what's going on. The districts are adapting an approach they use to identify would-be school shooters.

Elsewhere, student pressure prodded reluctant school districts to respond to sex assault allegations.

In Oklahoma, a district agreed to hire victim advocates after a walk-out by high school students who felt their high school failed to protect girls who had been bullied for reporting attacks.

___

If you have a tip, comment or story to share about student-on-student sexual assault at K-12 schools, please email: schoolhousesexassault@ap.org. See AP's entire package of #SchoolSexAssault stories here: https://www.apnews.com/tag/SchoolhouseSexAssault

Fourth in a monthlong Associated Press investigative series focusing on sexual assaults by students on students in U.S. elementary and secondary schools.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Sorenson's Vintage Tri-Cities

Donald Sorenson's Vintage Tri-Cities 0:55

Donald Sorenson's Vintage Tri-Cities
Kamiakin loses a heartbreaker to Snohomish 1:40

Kamiakin loses a heartbreaker to Snohomish
3A State Baseball 0:43

3A State Baseball

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos