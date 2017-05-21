Growing grassroots movements confronting school sex assault

ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, MAY 22, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Shawnee Mission East High School seniors from left, Katie Kuhlman, Katherine Crossette, Natalie Roth, Hannah Breckenridge, Kendall Dunbar, Ireland Hague and Brena Levy gather for a photo in front of their campus in Prairie Village, Kan., on May 15, 2017. The friends organized a campaign to wear black clothing to class in hopes of drawing attention to the issue of school sexual assault after girl reported being attacked by a male student in a bathroom the previous fall.
Charlie Riedel
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, MAY 22, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Motivational banners hang in the common area of Forest Grove High School as students head to classes in Forest Grove, Ore., on May 4, 2017. Forest Grove and another Oregon school district were intent on identifying warning signs that students might be contemplating a campus shooting when they stumbled on a threat far more pervasive yet much less discussed _ sexual aggression among classmates.
Don Ryan
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, MAY 22, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Sexual Incident Response Committee members meet at Forest Grove School District headquarters in Forest Grove, Ore., on May 4, 2017. The group meets regularly to discuss more serious sexual incident cases they are monitoring as part of the SIRC program for the school district. The group includes school and district administrators, local law enforcement, juvenile social workers, child protection officials and a psychologist.
Don Ryan
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, MAY 22, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2014 file photo, students, parents and grandparents hold signs during a protest across the street from Norman High School in Norman, Okla. Three girls said that after they reported being assaulted, they were harassed by other students and had to leave Norman High School because officials did nothing to stop the bullying, according to a lawsuit they settled with the district. The district said it investigated, quickly suspended the boy accused and responded to one bullying case. The boy pleaded no contest to rape charges in one incident and served time.
Sue Ogrocki, File
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, MAY 22, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Danielle Brown, right, and her aunt, Stacey Wright, pose for a photo in Norman, Okla., on May 15, 2017. Brown, with help from her aunt, organized a 2014 protest over her high school's handling of sexual assault reports. Three girls, including an acquaintance of Brown's, said that after they reported being assaulted, they were harassed by other students and had to leave Norman High School because officials did nothing to stop the bullying, according to a lawsuit they settled with the district. The district said it investigated, quickly suspended the boy accused and responded to one bullying case. The boy pleaded no contest to rape charges in one incident and served time.
Sue Ogrocki
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, MAY 22, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Danielle Brown, left, and her aunt, Stacey Wright, hold with a "#YesAllDaughters" banner in Norman, Okla., on May 15, 2017. Brown, with help from her aunt, organized a 2014 protest over her high school's handling of sexual assault reports. Three girls, including an acquaintance of Brown's, said that after they reported being assaulted, they were harassed by other students and had to leave Norman High School because officials did nothing to stop the bullying, according to a lawsuit they settled with the district. The district said it investigated, quickly suspended the boy accused and responded to one bullying case. The boy pleaded no contest to rape charges in one incident and served time.
Sue Ogrocki
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, MAY 22, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-A hand-painted message is written on a classroom window at Forest Grove High School in Forest Grove, Ore., May 4, 2017. Experts who have treated young sexual offenders stress the value of early intervention, and research cites the importance of a culture that encourages students to report incidents without fear of retaliation and with the expectation that adults will do the right thing.
Don Ryan
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, MAY 22, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-A motivational sign is displayed in a classroom window at Forest Grove High School in Forest Grove, Ore., on May 4, 2017. Kimberley Shearer, coordinator for the new Sexual Incident Response Committee at the 6,000-student Forest Grove School District says officials have learned the difference between age-appropriate experimentation and dangerous sexual behavior. Officials may be able to scan social media, but the kids know what’s really going on.
Don Ryan
AP Photo
