May 18, 2017 7:24 AM

LePage: special prosecutor for Trump probe a good idea

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

Maine Gov. Paul LePage says he's in favor of the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate possible connections between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

LePage is a Republican who emerged as a key supporter of Trump in northern New England during the campaign, and stumped for Trump on caucus day. He appeared on WGAN-AM on Thursday to talk about a range of topics, including the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel in the investigation.

LePage likened liberals' concerns about Trump to Maine Democrats who have raised the possibility of impeaching the governor. He says it's important to "get the facts on the table and let's see what happened."

LePage also bashed the media and made an off-hand reference to the Vince Foster conspiracy theory.

