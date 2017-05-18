National Politics

Republican mayoral candidate arrested on election night

CARLISLE, Pa.

The Republican mayoral candidate in a central Pennsylvania borough has been jailed following his election night arrest on charges he tried to break into one of his rental properties during a dispute with a tenant.

Carlisle police say 33-year-old Scott Robinson was so unruly Tuesday night that used a stun gun to subdue him. Police were called about 7:45 p.m. after Robinson went to the residence and allegedly tried to force his way in with a hammer and a power tool he was using to remove a door.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Robinson and show he faces a May 24 preliminary hearing on burglary, criminal trespass and other charges.

Robinson won the Republican nomination with 750 votes to challenge Democrat incumbent Mayor Tim Scott.

