How candidates fared for mayor in Pennsylvania's primary

How candidates fared in some of the races for mayor in Tuesday's primary election in Pennsylvania:
ALLENTOWN
Democrats in Allentown have voted to give Mayor Ed Pawlowski a shot at a fourth term even though his lawyer expects him to be charged in a federal corruption investigation. He defeated six challengers Tuesday to capture his party's nomination for mayor in Pennsylvania's third largest city.
Pawlowski has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the corruption probe, which has already snared several former top city officials.
Developer Nat Hyman defeated a city police detective to win the Republican nomination for mayor.
ERIE
Attorney John Persinger has won the Republican nomination for mayor in Erie. He defeated Jon Whaley, a former top aide to three-term Democratic Mayor Joseph Sinnott, who is barred by law from seeking another term.
Former City Council member Joe Schember defeated six other candidates to capture the Democratic nomination for mayor.
HARRISBURG
First-term Mayor Eric Papenfuse has won the Democratic primary in Harrisburg and is headed to a second term. No Republican candidate filed to challenge him in the general election this fall.
LANCASTER
City Councilwoman Danene Sorace has won the Democratic nomination for mayor in Lancaster. Incumbent Democratic Mayor Rick Gray is not seeking a fourth term. She will face Republican Cindy Stewart, a former nonprofit executive, in the general election.
PITTSBURGH
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has won the Democratic nomination for mayor in Pennsylvania's second-largest city as he seeks a second term in office. He had two challengers in the primary. No candidate filed to run for the GOP nomination.
YORK
Mayor Kim Bracey has won the Democratic primary in York and the right to seek a third term. The close ally of Gov. Tom Wolf defeated a challenge from city Council President Michael Helfrich. No candidate ran on the Republican side.
