Police: Officers shoot, wound woman who appeared to have gun

Police in Washington say officers shot and wounded a woman who appeared to be armed with a gun.
Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference that police were called about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to the southwest part of the capital for a report of a car crash near a recreation center.
Minutes later, the chief says, police got reports about woman armed with a gun. Newsham says two officers found a woman who appeared to be armed with a gun and shots were fired.
Earlier, police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said the woman was conscious and breathing. Her condition was not known.
Comments