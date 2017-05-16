National Politics

May 16, 2017 5:49 PM

Police: Officers shoot, wound woman who appeared to have gun

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Police in Washington say officers shot and wounded a woman who appeared to be armed with a gun.

Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference that police were called about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to the southwest part of the capital for a report of a car crash near a recreation center.

Minutes later, the chief says, police got reports about woman armed with a gun. Newsham says two officers found a woman who appeared to be armed with a gun and shots were fired.

Earlier, police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said the woman was conscious and breathing. Her condition was not known.

