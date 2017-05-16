National Politics

May 16, 2017 7:10 AM

Southwestern Montana deputy killed in shootout

The Associated Press
MISSOULA, Mont.

A southwestern Montana sheriff's deputy was killed in a shootout with two suspects during a traffic stop near Three Forks early Tuesday.

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says a Broadwater County deputy was shot and the suspects fled. The vehicle was spotted again near Anaconda.

Officers deployed spike strips in Powell County, but the vehicle was able to continue west on Interstate 90 before stopping about 35 miles east of Missoula.

Missoula County authorities say the passenger got out of the vehicle and begin firing at officers. He was shot and taken to the hospital. The driver was arrested.

The names of the officer and the suspects have not been released.

