Town worker killed when ATV crashes through side of building

Authorities are trying to determine what caused an employee for a western New York town to drive an all-terrain vehicle into a building, killing the worker.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says town of Sweden employee Benjamin Levchuk drove the ATV into the side of a pole barn in the town park around 11:45 a.m. Monday.
Co-workers say the 19-year-old had gone to the building to get the ATV so he could assist another employee free a stuck lawn mower. When the co-worker went to check on Levchuk he found him still on the vehicle, which was lodged partway through the side of the building.
The worker called 911, but Levchuk was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sweden is located about 10 miles west of Rochester.
Deputies say no one witnessed the crash.
