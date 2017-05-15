National Politics

May 15, 2017 8:59 PM

Mistrial in pie attack against ex-Sacramento mayor

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

A Northern California judge on Monday declared a mistrial in the trial against a man charged last year with hitting Sacramento, California, Mayor Kevin Johnson in the face with a coconut cream pie.

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2raYmBn) it was unclear whether the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office will retry the case against activist Sean Thompson.

Thompson was charged with pushing the pie in Johnson's face in September. Johnson then punched Thompson.

The 30-year-old protester says he threw the pie at the former mayor because he wasn't doing enough to fight homelessness.

The trial ended with a hung jury, but the judge again rejected Thompson's attorneys' bid to have his felony charge reduced to a misdemeanor ahead of a possible second trial.

