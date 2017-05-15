National Politics

May 15, 2017 7:11 AM

Justices side with Kentucky nursing home in arbitration case

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court says a Kentucky nursing home can require the families of two former residents to pursue claims against the home outside of court.

The justice ruled 7-1 on Monday that the home could enforce contracts signed by relatives of the residents that subjected all disputes involving the home to arbitration. The relatives had been authorized to sign the admission documents.

Kentucky's highest court had refused to enforce the agreements, saying the relatives lacked the power to waive a "divine God-given right" to a jury trial.

The nursing home argued that such agreements are allowed under federal law, which overrides state laws that protect the right to sue in court.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

4A district track meet

4A district track meet 0:42

4A district track meet
Mayo Clinic: 4 ways to avoid ticks 1:00

Mayo Clinic: 4 ways to avoid ticks
Lampson Pits hydroplane docks refurbishing project 0:53

Lampson Pits hydroplane docks refurbishing project

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos