Interim police chief becomes head of police in New Haven

The interim chief of New Haven's police force is set to take the position full time.
Anthony Campbell will be sworn in as New Haven police chief on June 2.
Campbell is a Harlem native who moved to New Haven more than 25 years ago to attend Yale.
He tells WVIT-TV (http://bit.ly/2qkRfDk ) that he considered the priesthood after graduation, but instead applied to the local police force. Campbell was named interim chief after former police chief Dean Esserman stepped down last summer after being put on disciplinary leave.
The New Haven mayor's office says that Campbell was one of three finalists for the position.
