GOP-led panel approves Trump adviser's shift to White House

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state Pause

1:26 Smartphones getting smarter

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

0:18 Fatal Pasco motorcycle wreck location on Interstate 182

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami