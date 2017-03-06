House committee approves bill targeting student press rights

0:18 Fatal Pasco motorcycle wreck location on Interstate 182 Pause

0:53 Dayspring Ministries serves homeless, hungry in Kennewick

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning

1:15 Underground earth home built to withstand all four seasons

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off