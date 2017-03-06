The Latest: Nigeria warns its citizens not to travel to US

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron Pause

1:48 Fresno zoo's baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it

0:53 Dayspring Ministries serves homeless, hungry in Kennewick

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

1:07 East Benton County History Museum to re-open following reorganization of displays

0:51 Celebrating Dr. Seuss at James McGee Elementary in Pasco

3:15 Mr. Movie interviews 'The Shack' author Paul Young

1:53 'Logan' movie trailer

1:22 Down he goes! Watch officer take down man with baseball bat