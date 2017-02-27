Arkansas Senate OKs changes to abortion clinic restrictions

Arkansas lawmakers have given final legislative approval to a measure requiring the state to suspend or revoke the license of abortion providers for any rule or law violation.
The Senate on Monday voted 28-5 for a bill aimed at stiffening restrictions on the state's abortion facilities. The measure now heads to Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson's desk.
The bill would require the state to deny, suspend or revoke licenses to abortion facilities for violating any rule or law. The state Department of Health has said those decisions are currently handled on a case-by-case basis.
Opponents of the measure say it unfairly targets abortion facilities in the state. The bill is among several abortion restrictions the Legislature has approved since Republicans expanded their majorities in the House and Senate in November.
