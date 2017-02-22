Few outbursts at Minnesota GOP congressman's event

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer heard from constituents at a town hall event Wednesday that saw few clashes after the congressman's office said they would end the event early if attendees protested or disrupted the event.
Nearly 150 people piled into Sartell City Hall for the event, while hundreds of other attendees were stuck outside after the room filled up in a matter of minutes.
"I apologize. I think in the future, we will use bigger venues," Emmer said.
A month into President Donald Trump's administration, Republican members of Congress are returning to their home districts to find crowds of anxious and, at times, angry voters, pressing for explanations the president's plans for health care, immigration policies, cabinet appointees and more. Those subjects came up multiple times at Wednesday's event.
The most spirited reactions from the crowd came as Emmer talked about repealing the Affordable Care Act. Emmer said he agreed with Gov. Mark Dayton that the system was broken and that costs have grown too high for Minnesotans.
Cold Spring resident Chris Bonitto said he was disappointed with Emmer's answers concerning the ACA and immigration. The 58-year-old long-term care consultant said his life was saved by the pre-existing conditions clause that allowed him to get treatment and a cure for Hepatitis C. Bonitto, who voted for Clinton, said he thought that Emmer danced around most of the tough questions and was trying to deflect criticism directed at Trump.
"Grow a spine and question some of these things," he said.
Emmer sparred with the crowd a couple times, and the Republican wasn't afraid to challenge what he said were incorrect facts. Emmer repeatedly said that he was waiting to see how the Trump administration would act once his Cabinet was fully staffed when attendees asked about proposed deportations and building a border wall.
However, Emmer said he felt the president's executive order on immigration was hastily rolled out.
Democratic-leaning groups and individual voters have been pressing Minnesota's three Republican congressmen since Trump took office to meet in-person with their constituents, but Emmer was the only one who scheduled such an event. The other two, newly elected Rep. Jason Lewis and Rep. Erik Paulsen, apparently hosted recent conference calls with their constituents.
Emmer braced for backlash at Wednesday's event, as he was by far the most vocal Trump supporter among Minnesota's three congressional Republicans. But the attendees were relatively subdued compared to other town halls across the country.
Comments