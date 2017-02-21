Correction: Do Not Call List-Indiana story

In a story Feb. 20 about Indiana's "Do Not Call" list, The Associated Press erroneously reported that April 1 is the deadline for registering phone numbers with the state attorney general's office. The deadline to add a phone number to the list is Tuesday, and the updated list will take effect on April 1.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Tuesday deadline to register for Indiana 'Do Not Call' list
Indiana residents face a Tuesday deadline to add themselves to an updated list that will help them avoid unwanted calls from telemarketers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana residents are facing a fast-approaching deadline to add themselves to an updated list that will help them avoid unwanted calls from telemarketers.
The deadline to add a phone number to the state's "Do Not Call" list is Tuesday. The updated list will take effect on April 1.
The list is updated quarterly. It works for phone numbers that are landlines, wireless numbers and prepaid wireless numbers. The list started about 15 years ago.
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill says "if you don't sign up, it's a green light to the people who do follow the rules to simply call you and inundate you with a number of calls."
Registration is available on the attorney general's website.
Numbers registered after Tuesday will be added to the list effective July 1.
Comments