Indiana veteran of Korean War receives honor 62 years later

An Indiana veteran of the Korean War has received an honor for his serve more than six decades after his service.
The Indiana National Guard says that Adjutant General Major General Courtney P. Carr presented the Republican of Korea's Ambassador of Peace medal to 87-year-old Marion M. "Bud" Mason on Friday. The Indianapolis veteran served during the Korean War from June 1950 to July 1953. He was an Army paratrooper and served with the 7th Infantry Division. He retired as a corporal in January 1954.
The medal goes to those who served in the U.S. peacekeeping force in Korea after the war ended.
Mason says he was honored to serve, saying "I love this country, and I always will."
