February 20, 2017 1:41 AM

DA clears Las Cruces police officer in January shooting

The Associated Press
LAS CRUCES, N.M.

The Dona Ana County District Attorney's office has cleared a Las Cruces police officer in the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding fugitive.

Authorities on Friday announced the outcome of the review into the Jan. 24 shooting, saying the officer's actions were justified.

Police say officers and a U.S. Marshals Service agent were trying to apprehend 29-year-old Jeremy Lopez-Robledo of Las Cruces when he was shot.

The Marshals Service was seeking Robledo for violating his probation. A warrant was issued for his arrest and authorities said at the time that he had a history of aggression toward police and was known to carry a deadly weapon.

Investigators say it was revealed through video and witness accounts that Robledo had the knife in his hand and was being aggressive toward the officers.

