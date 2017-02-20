Officials determine cause of Coast Guard housing unit fire

A fire that broke out at a U.S. Coast Guard housing facility along the southern shore of Oahu caused an estimated $270,000 in damage.
Hawaii News Now reports (http://bit.ly/2mdR75u) that Honolulu fire officials say a circuit breaker that malfunctioned was the cause of the Saturday morning blaze in Aina Haina.
Firefighters had arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the basement of the two-story structure.
The building had been unoccupied at the time and fire crews were able to bring the flames under control in less than 30 minutes.
