National Politics

February 20, 2017 12:13 AM

Officials determine cause of Coast Guard housing unit fire

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

A fire that broke out at a U.S. Coast Guard housing facility along the southern shore of Oahu caused an estimated $270,000 in damage.

Hawaii News Now reports (http://bit.ly/2mdR75u) that Honolulu fire officials say a circuit breaker that malfunctioned was the cause of the Saturday morning blaze in Aina Haina.

Firefighters had arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the basement of the two-story structure.

The building had been unoccupied at the time and fire crews were able to bring the flames under control in less than 30 minutes.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Robotic-assisted bariatric surgery comes to the Tri-Cities

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos