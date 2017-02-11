Police kill man after checking stolen car report

A man is dead after Honolulu police fired at a pickup truck that hit officers as it rammed apartments.
Police say officers responding to a parking complaint Saturday morning found the man and a woman asleep inside the truck that had been reported stolen.
Police say the officers told them to exit the vehicle.
Maj. Dagan Tsuchida tells the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the male driver tried to flee, pinning two officers as it rammed apartments and dragging another before police opened fire.
The driver died at the scene, police said. Three officers and the woman sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. The officers were taken to Pali Momi Medical Center.
Tsuchida says police arrested the woman on outstanding warrants. KHON reports (http://bit.ly/2kfLmYx) the 33-year-old man had six felony convictions.
KHON said the woman was identified as 19-year-old Chayla Belford.
Comments