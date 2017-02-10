Lawmaker: Gov. Scott Walker owes apology to single parents

1:48 'John Wick: Chapter 2' movie trailer Pause

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:31 Pasco water main break

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

0:17 VIDEO: Pasco investigates armed robbery of Sky Market

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer