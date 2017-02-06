5 California Things to Know for Today

2:39 From war to cancer, Iraq refugee struggles on the road to American dream Pause

0:23 Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch (besides Tom Brady and Julio Jones)