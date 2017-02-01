Trump to Mexico: Take care of 'bad hombres' or US might

1:15 VIDEO: Head-on collision kills two on Highway 14 east of Paterson Pause

0:53 Five things to know about Super Bowl LI

1:01 Watch snow blower clear 10 feet of Sierra snow piled up on road in 1 minute

0:23 Site where Union Pacific worker killed by train near Wallula

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

1:25 Reversible saliva makes frog tongues sticky

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading