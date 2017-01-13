What to know about Trump’s inauguration and the Women’s March on Washington

1:14 Grand opening ceremony of Educational Service District 123 Professional Development Center expansion in Pasco Pause

0:47 GNC Robbery

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:16 Kids sledding at Badger Mountain Community Park in Richland

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

0:11 A time for snow angels