Merkel says Germany will stick to one-China policy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says that her country, Europe's biggest economic power, won't be changing its policy on China and Taiwan after President-elect Donald Trump raised questions about the future U.S. stance.
Merkel was asked Monday whether she, like Trump, would be prepared to speak to Taiwan's president and what Trump's recent comments on China mean for Europe. She replied: "We continue to stand by the one-China policy and we will not change our position."
The one-China policy means recognizing Beijing as China's capital and maintaining only unofficial relations with Taiwan. Trump said over the weekend he wouldn't feel "bound by a one-China policy."
Merkel has visited China regularly over 11 years as chancellor and cultivated economic ties, though she irked Beijing by receiving the Dalai Lama in 2007.
Comments