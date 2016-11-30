National Politics

November 30, 2016 5:47 AM

Survey: U.S. businesses add 216,000 jobs, most in 5 months

By CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON

U.S. companies added a solid 216,000 jobs in November, the most since June and evidence that the incoming Trump administration is inheriting a solid economy.

Payroll provider ADP says nearly all the gains occurred in service sectors such as retail, hotels and restaurants, as well as higher-paying professional services. Construction firms added 2,000 jobs, while manufacturing shed 10,000.

The figures come after other recent reports point to an economy expanding at a healthy clip. Americans bought homes at the fastest pace in a decade in October and consumer confidence is at a nine-year high.

The ADP data cover only private businesses and often diverge from official figures. Economists forecast that the government's jobs report, to be released Friday, will show a gain of 174,000 jobs, according to data provider FactSet.

